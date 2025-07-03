Textbooks distributed to Inter students

Wanaparthy: Free textbooks were distributed on Wednesday to Intermediate second year students (MPC, BiPC, and CEC streams in both English and Telugu mediums) at the government junior college, Pebbair by in-charge principal Obul Reddy along with the faculty.

He emphasised that every student should attend college regularly, be present by the time of the morning assembly, and avoid being absent. All subject classes are being conducted; students should listen attentively and complete their homework on the same day it is given. Doing so will prevent stress and help them study happily. He urged students to study the provided textbooks diligently at home, maintain discipline, and take full advantage of the academic environment.

Reddy assured students that facilities such as toilets, clean drinking water and well-equipped science labs are available. Experienced lecturers are present to teach every subject, and urged them to approach the faculty with any doubts.

Senior lecturers Hanumanth Reddy and C. Krishnaiah said, along with subject material, students would also be provided with notes on general knowledge to help with future competitive exams. Special subject-wise classes for JEE Mains, NEET and EAMCET are also being conducted; relevant notes will be distributed. The students who received textbooks expressed joy and happiness.

Lecturers Gnaneshwar Reddy, Naveen Kumar, Ravinder, Zakir Hussain, Eshwar, Venkatalakshmi, Shilpa and staff attended.