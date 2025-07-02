TG ACB cranks up crackdown on graft

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a total 126 cases and arrested 125 Public Servants. The officials seized an amount of Rs 24,57,000 in trap cases and unearthed assets worth Rs 27,66,60,526 in DA cases of various departments during the first half of this year.

This includes 80 Trap cases, 8 Disproportionate Assets cases, 14 Criminal Misconduct Cases, 10 Regular Enquiries, 11 Surprise Check and 3 Discreet Enquiries.

In the month of June, as many as 31 cases were registered. Of these, 15 are Trap cases, 2 Disproportionate Assets Cases, 3 Criminal Misconduct Cases, 4 Regular Enquiries and 7 Surprise Check. Twenty-Five Public Servants including two outsourcing employee/private person were trapped/ arrested and remanded to judicial custody. An amount of Rs 3,43,500 was seized in trap cases of various Departments. In two Disproportionate Assets Cases, Disproportionate Asset worth Rs 13,50,000 and Rs 5,22,75,000 were unearthed, says ACB.

During the Surprise Checks conducted on RTA Check Posts and Sub-Registrar offices, unaccounted amount of Rs 2,72,030/- was seized.

In the month of June-2025, Bureau finalized 11 cases and sent Final Reports to the Government.

Further, the Bureau finalized 129 cases during the first half of the year and sent Final Reports to the Government.

In case of demand of bribe by any Public Servant, the public are requested to contact Toll Free Number of ACB, i.e. 1064 for taking action as per law. ACB, Telangana can also be contacted through social media platforms i.e., Whatsapp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), X/formerly twitter (@TelanganaACB). The name and details of the victim / complainant will be kept secret.