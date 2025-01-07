TG govt to announce new energy policy on Jan 9

Hyderabad: With an aim to attract domestic and foreign investments into the energy sector, the State government will be announcing its new energy policy on January 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who handed over appointment letters to new Assistant Engineers of GENCO at the event held near the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Secretariat said that Telangana was embarking on a path which would produce surplus energy and will stand as an example at national level. “The previous government has failed to even come up with a new energy policy. With the new energy policy, we are optimistic about producing 22,448 MWs of electric power by 2030. Besides this, plans are also there to produce 20,000 MWs through green energy,” he informed.

While emphasising that the energy was making a major contribution in State GSDP Bhatti also said that efforts are being made to set up thermal power projects at Odisha’s Naini coal block. He also held that despite all the BRS’s propaganda, the state government proved all their claims on power cuts and was providing quality power without any issues.