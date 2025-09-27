  • Menu
TGBIE declares Dasara holidays for colleges from Sept 27 to Oct 5

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education(TGBIE) has officially announced the First Term (Dasara) holidays for all junior colleges across the state. The Board said on Friday that the holidays will be observed from September 27 to October 5, 2025, with colleges scheduled to reopen on October 6.

The TGBIE said that institutions offering Intermediate courses, including Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, Co-operative, T.G. Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, BC Welfare, Railway, Central Government, Incentive, Minority, KGBV, T.G. Model School Junior Colleges, and Composite Degree Colleges.

The Board has instructed all principals to ensure that students remain actively engaged in academic activities throughout the term and warned that any violations of the guidelines will be taken seriously. Institutions found disregarding the instructions may face disciplinary action, including disqualification.

