TGBIE uploads Hall Tickets for Inter exams

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) on Monday uploaded hall tickets for Intermediate Public Examination on the official website.

Around 9.5 lakh students across the state are set to appear for the exams, scheduled to commence from March 5.

According to TGBIE officials, the hall tickets have been uploaded to college logins. Students were advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective colleges. In case of any discrepancies, they should approach the concerned college principals. Hall tickets will also be sent to students individually in due course.

The Board has requested that any necessary corrections in hall tickets be brought to its attention through the college principals. In a new initiative, the hall tickets this year feature a QR code to assist students in locating their examination centres with ease.

Additionally, the TGBIE is going to provide SMS link to download hall tickets to all the students through registered mobile numbers for the convenience of the students, said a senior officer, TGBIE.