TGCHE chief donates Rs 25K for green campus devpt
TSICHE Chairman interacting with students and faculty at BRR Degree college in Jadcherla

Highlights

Mahabubnagar: Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Prof V Balakista Reddy donated Rs 25,000 to Dr Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Government Degree College in Jadcherla during his official visit on Saturday.

The amount will be used to develop the college’s botanical garden and strengthen its green initiatives. Prof Reddy, who toured the campus, was impressed by the greenery and the institution’s efforts in maintaining an eco-conscious environment. He stated that the botanical garden, with some more effort, “has the potential to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Later in the day, the TGCHE Chairman also visited the Government Polytechnic College in Mahabubnagar, which functions as an EAPCET Helpline Centre.

He reviewed the certificate verification procedures and expressed satisfaction over the student-centric arrangements made for counselling services.

