TGSRTC embraces digital future for enhanced convenience to public

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is advancing towards delivering enhanced and high-quality services to the public by embracing modern technology. The Minister highlighted that RTC personnel are now offering quicker services with the implementation of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) in Hyderabad.

On Monday, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted an inspection of the Musheerabad depot alongside TGSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar. He took the time to personally review the execution of the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) and digital payment systems as part of the AFCS initiative. The conductors demonstrated to him the simplicity and efficiency of this system at the operational level.

The Minister stressed that the TGSRTC is introducing innovative reforms that are unmatched anywhere else in India. He highlighted that the Mahalaxmi free travel initiative for women, proudly launched by the state government, is significantly benefiting the RTC financially. “The RTC has issued 191 crore zero tickets to date, resulting in a remarkable saving of Rs 6,300 crore for women,” he stated.

Ponnam Prabhakar expressed his satisfaction regarding the implementation of the AFCS in RTC buses across Hyderabad. “For the past three months, the RTC has been successfully implementing AFCS in its buses. On average, 20 per cent of passengers are utilising this service daily. The RTC plans to extend this system to all buses soon,” said Ponnam Prabhakar.

The Minister also announced plans to extend RTC services to new residential colonies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to improve last-mile connectivity. New bus routes will be introduced to make public transport more accessible and commuter-friendly.