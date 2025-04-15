TGSRTC MD pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation MD VC Sajjanar stated on Monday that for the last three and a half years the corporation has been implementing innovative initiatives inspired by the visionary ideas of Dr Ambedkar, architect of the constitution. He emphasised the importance of continuing to look up to him as a role model in the future.

The 134th Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated with splendour at Bus Bhavan. Sajjanar, the chief guest, garland his portrait. He remarked that Ambedkar fought for equal opportunities for everyone, irrespective of caste, religion, or gender. Ammbedkar will always be remembered for his advocacy for marginalised communities; his principles continue to inspire the future generations.

Later, he announced that the government recently authorised filling of 3,038 posts in RTC; the corporation will apply SC classification in accordance with government’s directive.

Sajjanar stated that the corporation highlighted concerns of its employees to the government, which has shown a willingness to address them. The corporation is actively working on all issues concerning the employees’ welfare in collaboration with the government. He urged the employees to disregard any misinformation being circulated by certain persons. Executive directors Munishekhar, Khusroshah Khan, Rajasekhar, Venkanna, joint director Narmada were present.