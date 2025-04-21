TGSRTC operations take a hit as ticket machines conk out

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC operations came to a standstill early on Sunday due to technical issues with the i-TIMS (intelligent ticket-issuing machine), an Android-based device designed for issuing tickets. The malfunction affected numerous passengers throughout districts of Telangana, leading to significant inconvenience.

According to TGSRTC, the machines, used by the conductors, encountered a technical issue. Consequently, the conductors were unable to provide tickets to passengers, causing significant inconvenience for those traveling to different locations. Reports indicate that the conductors were unable to get over the situation for over four hours.

The Hyderabad depot officials reported that there were some issues with the TIMS database and servers. Fortunately the problems were identified and resolved by 6 am. As a result, conductors were able to issue tickets using the machines. The corporation services were fully restored, they explained.

Subsequently, the technical issue was not confined to Mancherial, as other depots in Telangana experienced the same issue. Although officials managed to address it promptly, the temporary shutdown highlighted the critical need for a strong system to avert similar problems.

According to observers, implementation of a progressive ticketing system has prompted public transport authorities to enhance efficiency, ensuring that commuters experience smooth travel. However, it is essential for authorities to evaluate performance of TIMS and take action to avoid any disruption.

The TGSRTC has assured passengers that preventive measures will be taken to avoid future disruptions. It is reportedly reviewing its ITMS infrastructure to ensure consistent service delivery across all districts.