TGSRTC to launch cargo delivery services in City

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to launch its cargo home delivery services across Hyderabad as a pilot project starting from November 1. This new service will enable quick and convenient parcel delivery directly to customers’ doorsteps, making TGSRTC a reliable logistics partner for residents.

According to TGSRTC, with plans to expand home delivery across Telangana soon, they are offering competitive pricing based on parcel weight. It would charge Rs 50 up to 1 kg, Rs 60 up to 5 kg, Rs 65 up to 10 kg, Rs 70 up to 20 kg, and Rs 75 up to 30 kg.

For parcels over 30 kg, rates will follow the above slab system. This new service aims to provide a safe and efficient delivery solution, enhancing convenience for customers Statewide.