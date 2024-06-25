Live
The fool who sexually assaulted a three-year-old child should be severely punished
Aidwa Women's Association, Agricultural Workers' Association at Sarapaka Center to punish the fool who sexually assaulted a three-year-old child without even a trace.
Badradrikothagudem district : Aidwa Women's Association, Agricultural Workers' Association at Sarapaka Center to punish the fool who sexually assaulted a three-year-old child without even a trace. Under the direction of the Disha Sanghas, writing was done for 15 minutes without causing any trouble to the people.
Aidwa is the state leader in this program Maha Lakshmi said that the authorities should file such cases against Kundal from Jharkhand, who raped a child in Gandhi city of Burgampadu mandal, for the rest of her life. The incident against the child is extremely painful and the police have demanded strict punishment to prevent such incidents from happening.
Leelavathi is the leader of Aidwa state in this program Burgampadu Mandal Secretary Papineni Sarojana Vyakasa Mandal President SK Abida Jyoti Radha Kauvuluri Nagamani Mariamma the direction M Annapurna You are Anita Sujata A Sharada Vikasa District Vice President Battula Venkateshwarlu and others participated.