These ‘Delhi’ parties ruined Telangana model villages

Khammam: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, has strongly criticised the Congress government, claiming that their 16-month rule has severely undermined the State’s progress, particularly its model villages. Speaking exclusively to The Hans India ahead of the BRS Party’s silver jubilee celebrations, which is on Sunday, Ravichandra expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the current administration’s handling of rural affairs.

He attacked the Congress government for destroying the ‘Gandhian Gram Swaraj’ that was established during the ten years of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s reign.

He emphasised that KCR had realised Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of local self-governance in addition to the goals of the Telangana movement.

“There is currently a crisis in Telangana’s model villages,” he said and claimed that both the Congress in the State and the BJP at the Centre deceived the rural populace. “People are seeing the disintegration of Telangana’s villages, which were once ideal communities. They will give the Delhi parties a good lesson,” he asserted.

As part of the party’s silver jubilee festivities, Ravichandra shared that a sizable public gathering will be held at Elkathurthy, close to Warangal, on April 27, the day the party was founded.

According to him, BRS serves as a safeguard for the interests and well-being of the Telangana people.

“The celebration of the BRS silver jubilee is a symbol of Telangana’s hard-won progress and former Chief Minister KCR’s visionary leadership,” he said, dismissing criticism of the event. According to him, it is a natural evolution that is in line with people’s goals. “Evolution was only natural,” the MP noted, “because BRS was necessary to serve the country.”

He cautioned the leaders of the Congress not to

make negative statements about KCR.

“The creation of Telangana was not by accident, but rather by the wisdom, bravery, and selflessness of KCR. He led the agitation without using violence and defeated political plots to realise the aspirations of many Telangana residents,” he remarked.

He claimed that after decades of struggle, Telangana had become a model for socioeconomic progress in only ten years, but that Congress administration had caused it to face difficulties once more.

“The BRS was voted out due to the Congress party’s fraudulent promises,” he alleged, He accused the

Congress of betraying

women and young people by failing to fulfill pledges

of gold, scooters, financial aid, and jobs.

He asserted that the people have realised their error and are prepared to reinstate the pink party in power in any future elections.

Likening the silver anniversary celebration to a Kumbh Mela of Telangana pride, he urged farmers, women, and youth to participate in big numbers. Farmers who were

denied a respectable living under the Congress dictatorship were asked to attend the large-scale public

gathering. “We invite all women to join us, especially who feel deceived

by the Congress who promised them gold and didn’t deliver,” he said.