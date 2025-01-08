  • Menu
Those who commit mistakes can’t escape: Ponguleti to KTR

Ridiculing the claims of BRS working president KT Rama Rao that he would come back stronger despite the ordeal he was facing in wake of the Formula-E probe, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that those who committed mistakes stand exposed and cannot escape.

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the claims of BRS working president KT Rama Rao that he would come back stronger despite the ordeal he was facing in wake of the Formula-E probe, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that those who committed mistakes stand exposed and cannot escape.

In response to KTR’s reaction on the court’s dismissal of his quash petition posted on X, Srinivas Reddy during an informal media interaction said it was not proper to conduct a show of strength in front of courts and other institutions. He questioned as to why Rama Rao approached the court when he was not guilty of wrongdoing. He maintained that the government was not targeting anyone, including the BRS leaders. Taking potshots at KTR, the Minister felt that the way KTR responded to Court’s direction appeared that he was not a changed man, but rather he changed his script writer. While describing the BRS as the richest regional party, the Minister questioned how the pink party was able to raise so much funds for itself.

