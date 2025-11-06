To drive home point, BRS presents progress report; touts achievements

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday released the Pragati Nivedana report for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, listing the development and welfare initiatives implemented between 2014 and 2023.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that the government had spent Rs 5,328 crore on various development and welfare programmes benefiting over 2.12 lakh people in the constituency.

He noted that Rs 919 crore was spent on public health initiatives such as the establishment of TIMS Hospital and Basti Dawakhanas. For welfare schemes, Rs 705 crore was spent, while Rs 505 crore went towards electricity, Rs 324 crore for double-bedroom houses, and Rs 87 crore for improving infrastructure in government schools.

Under public transportation and infrastructure, Rs 2,463 crore was allocated to Metro Rail, CRMP and SRDP projects; Rs 180 crore for drinking water supply and amenities; Rs 75 crore for SNDP, sanitation, and nala works; Rs 44 crore for city development and basic infrastructure; and Rs 26 crore for environment and greenery initiatives.

The government constructed the Shaikpet flyover at a cost of Rs 333 crore and spent Rs 408 crore on road development under CRMP. It also developed an 8.4 km stretch of Metro Rail, including 2.8 km between Ameerpet and Yousufguda and 5.6 km between Panjagutta and Bharatnagar.

Under welfare measures, the BRS stated that Rs705 crore was spent, including Rs 63 crore under Shaadi Mubarak for 6,320 beneficiaries, Rs 564 crore for Aasara pensions benefiting 25,905 people, Rs 10.6 crore for Dalit Bandhu (106 beneficiaries), Rs 3.8 crore for BC Bandhu (380 beneficiaries), Rs 45.25 crore for Bathukamma sarees, Rs 2.25 crore in loans for BCs (225 beneficiaries), Rs 14 crore for Ramzan and Christmas celebrations benefiting over 1.12 lakh people, and Rs 2 crore for the Annapurna Meals Scheme.

The party leaders said they would take the Pragati Nivedana to the people to showcase how the BRS government had invested in the constituency’s welfare and development during its tenure.