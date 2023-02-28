Today's Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday demanded that the Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu apologise for his remarks that people of Telangana started eating rice only after the TDP introduced subsidised rice scheme in 1980s. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development and Planning Society's (TSDPS) data revealed the negligible rainfall in the month of February leading to a 98 per cent deficit. The State has recorded a minimum 0.1 mm of rainfall in contradiction to the normal 4.6 mm. In 2022, the State witnessed 35.9 mm of rainfall in two months. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government is committed to provide houses or house sites to all the eligible poor people in Telangana which would benefit one crore families. The Cabinet sub-committee meeting on house sites met under the chairmanship of Minister KT Rama Rao at BRKR Bhavan here on Monday. Read More

4. Hyderabad: IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao has vowed to severely punish the person responsible for Preethi's death, regardless of whether he is Saif or Sanjay. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to take up land distribution programme for the poor on priority basis. This would help the ruling party in explaining to the people that the BRS government was pro-poor and had always kept up its promises. Read More



