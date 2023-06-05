Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Telangana has been ranked in the top in terms of overall environmental performance in the annual report of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a prominent public interest research and advocacy organisation. Read More

2. Nagaram: Minister for Energy, G Jagadish Reddy, emphasisedon the importance of advancing crop cultivation and protecting the second crop from natural disasters through proactive measures. The decision to promote continuous crop cultivation was made by Chief Minister KCR, and Minister Jagdish Reddy was assigned the task of raising awareness among farmers in Suryapet district. Read More

3. Gadwal: The district police celebrated The Safety Day as part of Telangana state incarnation decennial celebrations. On the occasion, a rally of petrol cars and Blue Colt vehicles was conducted under the aegis of district SP K Shrujana on Sunday morning. Read More

4. Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said without the selfless and relentless efforts by police, there would not be peace and order and, as a result, progress in the society. He was flagging off Police Suraksha Rally at SRBGNR College grounds along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector VP Gowtham and Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrior. Read More

5. Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps for the welfare of the common man and rapid development, Union Minister of State for the Development of North Eastern Region B L Verma said. Addressing the cadres as part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan and Pravas Yojna programmes in Hanumakonda on Sunday, the minister said that under the able guidance of Modi, every possible effort is being made for welfare of the people in the country. Read More