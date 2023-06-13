Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 13-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: In the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 results announced on Monday, girls have outshined boys. A remarkable 98.18 percent of candidates successfully qualified for the entrance test, which grants admission to B. Ed courses in the State. Out of a total of 27,495 candidates who appeared for the exam, 26,994 qualified. Read More

2. Rangareddy: Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police CH Kushalkar, Shadnagar witnessed a grand 2K run programme, gathering public representatives, officials, youth, and women. Organised by the police department, the event received high praise from MLA Y Anjaiah Yadav, who attended as the chief guest. Dignitaries such as Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice Chairman Nataraj, MPP Idris, ZPTCs Venkatarami Reddy, Tandra Visala Shravan Reddy, Commissioner Venkanna, MPDO Vinay Kumar, MEO Shankar Rathod, Rural CI Satyanarayana, and SIs of respective mandals also graced the occasion.

3. Hyderabad: As Telangana celebrates its decennial formation day, The Hans India looks at the various initiatives taken by the Telangana State Biodiversity Board in preserving the flora and fauna of the State. Telangana is home to a rich tapestry of biodiversity, encompassing diverse habitats such as agricultural areas, forests, wastelands, water bodies, and wetlands. With over 2,000 plant species and 5,757 animal species. The Telangana State Biodiversity Board plays a crucial role in preserving and conserving this natural heritage through various initiatives and research projects. For the first time ever in India, Telangana is preparing 'State Biodiversity Action Plan' in collaboration with Centre for Innovation in Public Systems (CIPS).

4. Gadwal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who showered many sops on the district, called upon the people to teach a befitting lesson to the 'brokers' who want to abolish Dharani portal which had brought a great change and made the life of the people easy. "People are now able to get their land registered without paying bribe. This the Opposition is not able to digest," he said.

5. Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav highlighted the significance of walking for maintaining good health, emphasising that a healthy body forms the foundation for success in any endeavor. As part of the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations and to promote physical fitness, a 2K run was organised from the municipality office to Ayyappa temple on Monday, under the guidance of Kothur CI Balaraju.Anjaiah Yadav graced the event as the chief guest and initiated the 2K run. Stressing the importance of daily physical activities like walking, running, and yoga, the MLA encouraged attendees to adopt a healthy lifestyle. He also emphasised the value of a balanced diet in maintaining overall well-being.




