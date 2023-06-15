Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 15-06-2023

1. Sircilla: Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam YV Subba Reddy and IT Minister KTR performed Bhoomipuja for the reconstruction work of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sircilla town and Sri Venugopalaswamy temple in Ellareddypet mandal on Wednesday. Read More

2. In a shocking incident, yet another suicide allegedly committed suicide in Basara IIIT on Wednesday night by falling from a building. However, it has to be probed whether the girl committed suicide or fallen from the hostel building accidentally. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Telangana State bagged five ‘Green Apple Awards’ in the ‘International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards’ under Urban and Real Estate Sector category, from London-based independent non-profit ‘The Green Organization’. Read More

4. The Income Tax sleuths continue raids on the BRS leaders for the second consecutive day and searches are going on at the residences of Bhuvanagiri MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. IT officials identified three leaders as partners in Mainland Digital Technology. Read More

5. Due to delayed arrival of monsoon in Telangana, temperatures are still rising and the weather department has warned that there is a possibility of severe heatwaves in many areas especially in Khammam, Mulugu, Komurabhim, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalagonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Bhupalpalli, Hanamakonda and Warangal districts. Read More



