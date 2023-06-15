Live
- Delhi Police To File Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan Singh Today
- Marri Janardhan Reddy responds to IT raids, says he has not done anything wrong
- US CongressMan Asks Not To Response To Taiwan On Basis Of Judging Ties
- From the CIOs Desk and Equity Deck house view June 2023
- BJP never supported YSRCP in State, asserts Somu Veerraju
- Lee Health launches D-Macula
- Samsung opens largest experience store in Hyderabad
- Approvals elude Chandrababu Naidu’s house plans in Kuppam
- WPI inflation declines to 7-year low
- AP descending into darkness, says Congress
Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 15-06-2023
Check out the Latest Top 5 Telangana News Updates Today Here.
1. Sircilla: Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam YV Subba Reddy and IT Minister KTR performed Bhoomipuja for the reconstruction work of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sircilla town and Sri Venugopalaswamy temple in Ellareddypet mandal on Wednesday. Read More
2. In a shocking incident, yet another suicide allegedly committed suicide in Basara IIIT on Wednesday night by falling from a building. However, it has to be probed whether the girl committed suicide or fallen from the hostel building accidentally. Read More
3. Hyderabad: The Telangana State bagged five ‘Green Apple Awards’ in the ‘International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards’ under Urban and Real Estate Sector category, from London-based independent non-profit ‘The Green Organization’. Read More
4. The Income Tax sleuths continue raids on the BRS leaders for the second consecutive day and searches are going on at the residences of Bhuvanagiri MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. IT officials identified three leaders as partners in Mainland Digital Technology. Read More
5. Due to delayed arrival of monsoon in Telangana, temperatures are still rising and the weather department has warned that there is a possibility of severe heatwaves in many areas especially in Khammam, Mulugu, Komurabhim, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalagonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Bhupalpalli, Hanamakonda and Warangal districts. Read More