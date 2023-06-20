Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 20-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has taken a decision to set up government owned Food Processing Units in the Districts soon with a cost of more than Rs 2000 crores. Read More

2. Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar initiated a programme to plant 5,000 saplings along the embankment of NSP Canal Walkway here on Monday marking Haritha Haram Dinotsavam organised as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation. Read More

3. Tungaturthi ( Suryapet): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana has created history as the state that has achieved the highest greenery in the country under the Haritha Haram programme launched 9 years ago. Read More

4. Mahbubnagar: Minister Srinivas Goud on Monday asked the people to be wary of the people who are spreading hate to create rifts the people in the name of religion and caste to gain politically. Read More

5. Mahbubnagar: Bhootpur MPP, Kadire Shekhar Reddy said that the ‘Telanganaku Harithahaaram’ programme is world’s third largest human effort which is aimed at making the entire State of Telangana into a green belt in India. Read More



