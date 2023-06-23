Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 23-06-2023

1. Ketepally ( Nalgonda): Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that he would go the extra mile to bring down the KCR government, which is running a fraudulent regime with lies. Read More

2. Nalgonda/Mahbubnagar/ Khammam: The Congress party staged protest in various districts against the BRS government for unfulfilled promises during the past nine years. Read More

3. Warangal: Majority of welfare schemes and developmental programmes carried out by the State Government are being funded by the Centre, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said. He interacted with the residents of the 19th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation as part of BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, door-to-door campaign aimed at sensitising people about the Narendra Modi Government’s achievements in the last nine years,here on Thursday. Read More

4. Warangal: The 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day, which began on June 2, have come to an end on Thursday with the ruling BRS leaders and district officials paying tribute to the Telangana Martyrs. Read More

5. Hyderabad: BRS Working president and IT Minister KTR is going to Delhi on Friday. He will stay in Delhi for two days and meet many Central Ministers and officials. Read More



