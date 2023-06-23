BRS taking credit of Central schemes: BJP

Warangal: Majority of welfare schemes and developmental programmes carried out by the State Government are being funded by the Centre, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said. He interacted with the residents of the 19th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation as part of BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, door-to-door campaign aimed at sensitising people about the Narendra Modi Government’s achievements in the last nine years,here on Thursday.

Pradeep Rao explained to the denizens that the BRS Government was claiming entire credit for many welfare and developmental programmes even though they have been funded partly by the Centre. “The Centre’s Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the largest health assurance scheme in the world which aims at providing a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation,” Pradeep Rao said.

Warangal is yet to witness development even though it was included in the Smart Cities Mission; Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY); Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), by the BJP-led Centre, Pradeep Rao said. There are several eligible persons who are still waiting for the Aasara pensions, he added. Referring to the employment creation, he said that the KCR Government failed to establish any industries in Warangal.

On the other hand, the sitting MLA of the Warangal East Nannapuneni Narender has blithe concern towards the issues faced by the denizens, Pradeep Rao said, pointing to the state of city roads and colonies. “Even a small drizzle will leave the city under a sheet of water. The problem is continuing to persist despite the past experience due to the lackadaisical approach of the BRS people’s representatives,” Pradeep Rao said. The civic body has also failed to provide protected drinking water to the residents of the city and merged villages on a daily basis, he said.

During the interaction, the people expressed their dissatisfaction over the BRS Government, citing that KCR failed to fulfill his election promises, Pradeep Rao said. On the other hand, the people expressed satisfaction over Modi’s rule, he added. BJP leaders Pulicheru Upender,Manthena Amrish, A Raghuma Reddy, Ratnam Krishna Kishore, Kandimalla Mahesh and Manda Srinivas were among others present.