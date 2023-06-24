Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 24-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: A day after the Decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day ended, the state government announced a gift for its employees and pensioners. It has announced enhancement of advances, allowances and incentives under the existing Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The Finance Department issued the orders to this effect on Friday. Read More

2. Karimnagar: In-charge Collector Naveen Nicholas said that the first level checking of EVMs should be done properly for the upcoming Assembly elections. A first level inspection was conducted in the EVM godown on Friday in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. On this occasion, in-charge Collector Nicholas said that in the presence of representatives of various political parties, godowns will be opened and first level checking (FLC) of EVMs will be conducted. Read More

3. Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Commissioner Shaikh Rizwan Basha directed the officials to expedite the ongoing phase-1 development works under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), an urban renewal and retrofitting programme of the Central government. Inspecting works at the MGM Junction, Gopala Swamy temple area, Pochamma Maidan, Warangal SBI Area, Warangal Post Office Junction, ‘O’ City area and Balaji Nagar Junction here on Friday, he expressed unhappiness over the pace of the ongoing works - footpaths, lighting, lane markings and other BT road works. Read More

4. Hyderabad: As the eagerly awaited monsoon season approaches, concerns loom large over several districts in the State as they face a distressing shortageof rainfall in June. The IMD-H(India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad) announced that the South West Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Telangana, mainly Nizamabad, and the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh on June 23. Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon over some parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad in next one to two days. Read More

5. Khammam: Very soon Khammam town will get underground drainage system under Amruth-2.0 government of India scheme. It is in the tender stage and once tender is completed works will be commenced. Read More



