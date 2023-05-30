Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 30-05-2023

1. Karimnagar : The new Gram Panchayat building built at a cost of Rs 16 lakhs was inaugurated on Monday by Husnabad MLA Voditala Satish Kumar in Govardhanagiri village of Akkannapet mandal in the district on Monday. Read More

2. Warangal : Warangal is a treasure trove of marvelous structures and sculptures. It's not new that archaeology enthusiasts stumble upon such rare architecture in this part of the country. A rare temple tank built in Kakatiya style located at Pedda Kodepaka village under Sayampet mandal in Hanumakonda district is one such marvel lying in utter neglect.

3. Khammam : BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy criticised Tamil Nadu Minister Mano Thangaraj's disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The BJP co-incharge of Tamil Nadu demanded the State Chief Minister Stalin to remove Minister Mano Thangaraj from the cabinet immediately.

4. Mahbubnagar : Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandhrashekar Rao, Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government has miserably failed in the timely procurement of paddy from the poor farmers who are sleeping on the roads with heaps of paddy around them.

5. Kothagudem : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked the public to stand by the BRS government which has done many development works for the welfare of the poor. The minister along with Government Whip and BRS district president Rega Kantha Rao toured Pinapaka constituency in the district on Monday. He laid the foundation stone for the development works worth Rs 22.77 crore. Construction of high level bridges, BT roads, a new RTO office building, among other works to be taken up at different villages in the constituency.




