Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 30-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Aiming to win the ensuing Assembly elections in the state, Telangana BJP is set to intensify its activity from July 8, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting in Warangal. Modi will lay foundation stone for Kazipet Wagon Overhauling Centre and address a mammoth public meeting on the day. Modi will also lay foundation stone for the Mega Textile Park in Warangal on the same day. The Telangana government has sanctioned adequate lands to both the centrally-sponsored rail and textile projects for which the Centre would invest more than Rs 1,000 crore.

2. Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should land in the State only after making a clear statement on the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory, as promised in the 13th Schedule, Section 93 of the AP State Bifurcation Act.

3. Hyderabad: The police on Thursday visited the Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender's house after his wife Eatala Jamuna made serious allegations that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill her husband by his political rivals.

4. Karimnagar: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha), a symbol of devotional beliefs and sacrifice was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday. The festival was celebrated grandly in Huzurabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Jagtial, Korutla and Metpalli, where Muslims live in large numbers. In Manthani, MLA D Sridhar Babu and in Karimnagar Minister Gangula Kamalkar participated in the festival prayers.

5. Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has come to light in Secunderabad after a bride gave birth to a baby a day after the wedding. According to the sources, a woman from Secunderabad got married to a man from Greater Noida on June 26. On the night of the wedding, she complained of stomachache. She was rushed to the hospital immediately.




