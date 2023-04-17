Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Mahabubnagar : With an aim to give a new push to the budding cricketers in the district, the Mahabubnagar Cricket Arena (MCA) was inaugurated near new RTO office towards Raichur road on Saturday. Read More

2. Kodad(Suryapet) : Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has accused the Congress party of working as a B team for the BJP in Telangana. Even after, the successor of the party that brought freedom to the country, Rahul Gandhi was expelled from Lok Sabha and directed to vacate his quarter, the Congress leaders here are unconscious and are still stuck with the BJP. Minister Jagdish Reddy participated in BRS Party Atmiya Sammelan held in Kodad. Read More

3. Jagtial : The counting of votes in the Dharmapuri election has taken a critical turn, with the arrival here on Monday of a special officer (IAS) of the Election Commission, following the orders of the Telangana High Court. The officer will undertake a comprehensive inquiry at JNTU in Kondagattu into the missing keys of the strong room and is likely to submit a report to the court. The inquiry will go into the happenings since 2018 Read More

4. Narayanpet/Mahabubnagar: Standing on his promise to overcome the drinking water problems of Garlapally village of Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district, Varkatam Jagannath Reddy, founder of VJR Foundation helped dig a bore well for the villagers on Sunday. Read More

5. Nizamabad: Keeping in view the recent fire incidents across Telangana, training drills for standard operating procedures for prevention and control of fire in multi-storey buildings was conducted, District fire officer P Narasingarao said on Sunday at Nizamabad district headquarters. Read More



