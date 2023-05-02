Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Rangareddy: On the occasion of World Labor Day, a mega blood donation camp was organised by the Labor Welfare Association, which saw a tremendous response from the people. The event was inaugurated by Keshampet MPP Ravinder Yadav and Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender. The major attraction of the day was the felicitation of Pinapaka Prabhakar, the Convener of Labor Welfare Association, who has been organising blood donation camps every year on May Day. He was presented with a silver medal of appreciation received from the State Governor. Read More

2. Rangareddy: A sudden and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in most parts of Rangareddy district on Sunday, resulting in widespread traffic disruptions, uprooted trees. Several areas of Parigi, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Narsingi, LB Nagar, and Maheshwaram were plunged into darkness for several hours due to the torrential rain. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday released the schedule for TS-CPGET-2023 on Monday. The date of commencement of online registration and submission of applications is May 12 and the last date of submitting applications is June 6. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The BRS senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan admonished Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making irresponsible and hate-mongering statements on the new Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat constructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Dr Sravan blasted Bandi Sanjay for saying that the new Secretariat design was conceived to impress the AIMIM party and it will be demolished if BJP comes to power. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that the aim of the BRS was to provide a corruption-free and honest government in Maharashtra. The BRS chief was speaking to a gathering of leaders from various parties in Maharashtra, who joined the pink party at Telangana Bhavan. He said the party is slated to create history in Maharashtra. The campaign material has been prepared; Marathi songs are also ready; there is no need for doubt for anyone, said Rao. Read More



