Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. The terrorist movements have once again created a sensation in Hyderabad and shocking things have come to light in the joint operation of Bhopal ATS and Hyderabad Counter Intelligence. Read More

2. Hyderabad : State BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar charged here on Wednesday that the State government was misusing public money in appointing some retired IAS and IPS officers as advisers. He described the appointments “unproductive”. Read More

3. Hyderabad : State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday lashed out at the BRS government on several fronts and expressed concern for being a mute spectator despite the city turning into a shelter zone for terror outfits. Read More

4. Hyderabad : Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali awarded medals to 281 police officials working in various positions and segments for their service. The Ati-UtkrishtSevaPadak for 2022 was awarded to DGP Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Rajiv Ratan, and other officials. Inspector General of Police (Training) Tarun Joshi, Assistant Commandant 1st Battalion TSSP J Ramdas, and other officials were awarded the 'UtkrishtSevaPadak' for 2022. Read More

5. Hyderabad : The newly appointed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Chief Advisor Somesh Kumar has been given a big task of the financial management of the state government in the crucial election year. The former Chief Secretary is set to play a key role in the mobilisation of financial resources to the state government which is already struggling to meet the fund requirement to implement the ongoing schemes like Ryuthu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Rs 3-lakh incentive to the poor under Gruha Lakshmi and the payment of monthly salaries and Aasara pensions to the beneficiaries promptly. Read More



