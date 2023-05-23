Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Mahabubanagar: The CV Raman CBSE school students from Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district bagged top marks in the recently released CBSE 10 results and topped among all CBSE schools in the entire Palamuru region. Read More

2. Nalgonda: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that both physical fitness and mental balance can be achieved through sports.He exhorted youth and students not to limit themselves to studies, but give equal priority to sports as well. Read More

3. Khammam: TheTWJ(TJF) members led by district president AAdinarayana, secretary CH Ravi, national leaders Sambasiva Rao and B Srnivas grandly felicitated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday for taking up their cause and being instrumental in the release of 23 acres for house plots to them. Read More

4. Nizamabad: State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated CM Cup-23 at the police parade ground in the city on Monday. Read More

5. Karimnagar: The annual training camp of NCC was inaugurated at Paramita Heritage School in Karimnagar on Monday. About 600 students from various schools and colleges participated in t training classes. The cadets will undergo training for ten days. Read More



