Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Narayanpet: Uma Haarati, daughter of Superintendent of Police Narayanpet Venkateshwarlu has bagged 3rd All India Rank in recently released UPSC IAS Mains examination results on Tuesday. Read More

2. Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham stated that the school development projects under the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme should be finished as soon as possible. Gautham directed that all renovations be completed before reopening of schools. Read More

3. Wanaparthy: District collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said here on Tuesday that 59 health centres and 38 village dispensary sub-centres have been sanctioned to the trict. Their construction work is on in various stages. Read More

4. Mahbubanagar: The MV Raman CBSE school students from Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district bagged highest marks in the recently released CBSE 10 results and topped among all CBSE schools in the entire Palamuru region. Read More

5. Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday released Vishwa Agros Markfed Gold Organic Fertiliser here in the presence of Markfed chairman Mara Ganga Reddy, district collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, Markfed member Vijay Kumar. Read More



