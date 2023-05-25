Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ambitious drive to eradicate controllable blindness has achieved a significant milestone, with 1.50 crore screenings conducted. The Kanti Velugu programme, aimed at creating a blindness-free Telangana, has successfully screened over 1,52,61,763 individuals and provided reading glasses to more than 21.66 lakh people. Read More

2. HYDERABAD: The realm of information technology is now permeating into tier-II cities in Telangana, including Nalgonda, as the prominent modernisation engineering company, Sonata Software, expands its presence in Nalgonda, ushering in employment opportunities to the local youth. Read More

3. Telangana State Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday released the TS EAMCET 2023 results in Hyderabad along the higher education department officials. The candidates are advised the visit official website http://www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in/. Read More

4. Yadav Associations demanded TPCC President Revanth Reddy to tender unconstitutional apology. Heavy police forces were deployed at Gandhi Bhavan. Read More

5. Telangana EAMCET 2023 Results will be released today. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy will release the results on Thursday morning. Government Secretary (Higher Education) Karuna, College and Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal, Telangana Council of Higher Education Chairman Professor R Limbadri also participated in the program. The candidates are advised to visit official website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/. Read More



