Toll charges to be cut on Hyd-Vij NH-65

Revised Charges

• Pantangi Toll Plaza: Cars: Rs 15 for one-way, Rs 30 for round trips, buses and trucks: Rs 50 for one-way, Rs75 for round trips

• Chillakallu Toll Plaza: Rs 5 reduced for one-way and Rs 10 for round trips Additionally, a 25% discount is offered for return trips made within 24 hours

Choutuppal: The central government has decided to reduce toll charges on National Highway-65, connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada. This decision affects three major toll plazas on the highway: Pantangi Toll Plaza in Choutuppal Mandal, Yadadri Bhongir District, Korlaphad Toll Plaza in Nalgonda District, and Chillakallu Toll Plaza in Andhra Pradesh.

The highway expansion project was initiated in 2010 when Andhra Pradesh was a unified state. GMR Group undertook the project using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, expanding the highway from Dandumalkapuram in Choutuppal Mandal to Ramapuram in Andhra Pradesh, covering around 181.5 kilometers.

After completing expansion in 2012, GMR Group began collecting toll charges at these three toll plazas and managed the highway’s maintenance.

GMR Group’s toll collection agreement concluded on June 30, 2024. Following this, the responsibility was handed over to the central government. From July 1, 2024, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took charge of toll collection through designated agencies. Later, NHAI decided to directly manage the toll collection and reduced the toll charges at these plazas. The revised rates came into effect from midnight on Monday and will remain valid until March 31, 2026.

Vehicle owners and commuters have welcomed the government’s decision to reduce toll charges.