Top cop holds meet for peaceful Moharram procession

Hyderabad:Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand has underscored that the Police Department, in close coordination with all other departments, has taken proactive measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Moharram Bibi-ka-Alam procession. A coordination meeting was held at the Salarjung Museum on Tuesday, attended by Shia community religious leaders, other community members, and officials from various government departments, to finalise arrangements for Moharram events in Hyderabad. During the meeting, the Commissioner, who chaired the session, pledged that concerns raised by community members would be addressed in coordination with relevant departmental officers.

The meeting included comprehensive reviews of security, traffic management, and other essential arrangements. Officials from departments such as the GHMC, Roads & Buildings, Waterworks, Electricity, Medical & Health, Fire Services, Nehru Zoological Park, and the Telangana Waqf Board provided their insights and feedback.

C V Anand assured attendees that sufficient vehicle parking facilities and traffic diversion plans would be implemented to prevent any inconvenience for participants. He also detailed the deployment of all Police Stations’ crime teams, police platoons, and She Teams to maintain order and deter any untoward incidents, particularly eve-teasing.

Drawing from past experiences, the Commissioner affirmed that all efforts are being made to prevent any issues this year. Regarding the elephant that traditionally participates in the procession, the Commissioner advised that it should be brought two to three days prior to the event to ensure it is well rested. He stressed the importance of maintaining a safe perimeter around the elephant during the procession, ensuring people do not approach it too closely. Organisers were also advised to have a veterinarian and tranquiliser readily available to handle any unforeseen circumstances.

During Moharram, particularly on the 10th Day of Ashura, Shia Muslims observe mourning to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his followers. This observance includes a large mourning procession (Matam), with thousands of Shia Muslims participating. This year, Moharram is expected to fall on July 6 or 7, 2025, depending on the crescent moon sighting. The procession traditionally begins at Bibi-ka-Alam, Dabeerpura, and proceeds through Ettebar Chowk, Kotla Aliza, Panjesha, Miralam Mandi, Charminar-Gulzar House, Purani Haveli, Darulshifa, concluding at Masjid-e-Ilahi, Chaderghat. Senior officers from the Traffic Department will be on site to closely monitor the traffic diversion plan and the procession’s movement. Additionally, senior officials will oversee the procession at ground level, with the entire route being continuously monitored via CCTV cameras from the Command Control Centre, TGICCC, Banjara Hills, in coordination with all departmental officers.

Among those present were Sneha Mehra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone; MLC Mirza Riaz ul Hasan Effendi; MLAs Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura) and Mir Zulfikar Ali (Charminar); religious heads Dr Maulana Nissar Hussain, Najjaf Ali Shoukat, Mujtaba Markaji Anjuman; Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, Chairman of the Waqf Board; Maulana Syed Waheeduddin Hyder Jaffri; and various other department officers.