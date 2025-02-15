Tourism a real money-spinner, job-generator in TG: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised that the State Tourism Department should not only generate income but also provide employment to the youth everywhere in the Telangana State. “Our State is blessed with abundant attractive tourist spots. The revenue generating tourism wing has not developed on the expected lines due to lack of focus and innovative thinking in the promotion of tourism in the previous years,” the Chief Minister said, suggesting that the Tourism Department should be developed to create a bright future.

In the review of the Tourism Department on Friday, the CM said that incentives will be offered to those who invest in the tourism sector in semi-urban and rural areas. Making boat houses available in Nagarjuna Sagar backwaters, promoting Telangana as a venue for destination weddings, special attention on temple tourism and tiger safaris will help Telangana to become a most sought after tourism centre, CM Revanth said instructing the officials to focus in this direction and take necessary steps.

The CM advised the officials to improve facilities at all tourist spots like Bhadrachalam, Saleswaram, Ramappa, Mallela Theertham, Bogatha waterfalls, Buddhist stupas, Jain temples and also provide proper publicity. When the Chief Minister inquired about the Bhogiri Fort Ropeway works, the officials said that the land acquisition was completed and tenders will be called soon for the project. The officials admitted that some delay took place in the land acquisition. The officials have been asked to call for tenders for Bhongiri Fort Ropeway works fast and take necessary steps to protect the historical structures on the fort.

While finalising the tourism policy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that the coordination between Forest, IT, Electricity, TG IIC, Medical and Sports Departments is must and to ensure there is no interference of one department in other department’s policies. Priority should be given to adventure sports in the tourism department, the CM said ordering the officials to take necessary steps for foreigners coming for medical treatment should be treated as tourists without any difficulties. CM Revanth Reddy assured more budget allocations for Tourism Department in the new financial year.