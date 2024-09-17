Live
- iOS 18 Now Available in India: How to Download and Eligible iPhones
- Balapur Ganesh laddu auction fetches Rs 30 lakh
- Central Minister Kishan Reddy Criticises Congress and BRS for Neglecting Telangana Liberation Day
- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
Just In
Traffic restrictions imposed for Ganesh immersion processions
The Hyderabad city police have imposed traffic restrictions across the city in a view of Ganesh immersion processions. These restrictions imposed from 8am on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have imposed traffic restrictions across the city in a view of Ganesh immersion processions. These restrictions imposed from 8am on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.
A total of 67 diversion points have been set up to manage the traffic during the immersion processions. According to police, no vehicles will be allowed on the main route of the Shobha Yatra.
The TGSRTC buses, especially those operating on major routes, will face diversions. Buses coming from Mehdipatnam will be halted at Masab Tank, while those from Kukatpally will stop at Khairatabad. Buses from Secunderabad will be allowed only till Chilakalguda Cross. Vehicles coming from Gaddiannaram and Chaderghat will be diverted at Dilsukhnagar, and those from Ibrahimpatnam will be stopped at IS Sadan.
The Inter-city special buses will be permitted only till Narayanguda and NTR Stadium. Buses travelling from Mehdipatnam towards Secunderabad will not be allowed to continue.
Once the immersion on NTR Marg and Necklace Road is complete, vehicles will be redirected via Khairatabad flyover. After the immersion on Tank Bund, vehicles will be diverted towards RTC Cross Roads.