Traffic restrictions imposed for Ganesh immersion processions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have imposed traffic restrictions across the city in a view of Ganesh immersion processions. These restrictions imposed from 8am on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

A total of 67 diversion points have been set up to manage the traffic during the immersion processions. According to police, no vehicles will be allowed on the main route of the Shobha Yatra.

The TGSRTC buses, especially those operating on major routes, will face diversions. Buses coming from Mehdipatnam will be halted at Masab Tank, while those from Kukatpally will stop at Khairatabad. Buses from Secunderabad will be allowed only till Chilakalguda Cross. Vehicles coming from Gaddiannaram and Chaderghat will be diverted at Dilsukhnagar, and those from Ibrahimpatnam will be stopped at IS Sadan.

The Inter-city special buses will be permitted only till Narayanguda and NTR Stadium. Buses travelling from Mehdipatnam towards Secunderabad will not be allowed to continue.

Once the immersion on NTR Marg and Necklace Road is complete, vehicles will be redirected via Khairatabad flyover. After the immersion on Tank Bund, vehicles will be diverted towards RTC Cross Roads.