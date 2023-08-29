TRS leader Janaiah kidnapped Hyd couple, extorted Rs 30 lakh

Suryapet: More and more people are complaining against harassment and illegal activities of TRS leader Vatte Janaiah Yadav of Suryapet.

Not only in this district, his victims are spread all over the State. More than 80 victims have already filed complaints in various police stations, so far.

A couple from Kukatpalli in Hyderabad recently alleged that Janaiah had kidnapped them and extorted Rs 30 lakh. They filed a complaint against Janaiah along with his son Ganesh and his follower Venkat Reddy.

Mamata and her husband Chakraborty of Kukat Palli claimed in the complaint that they were kidnapped and detained in Vajra Rice Industry near Suryapet and treated indecently.

They alleged that they were subjected to torture in a matter that had nothing to do with them. Fearing their threats, they complained that they paid Rs 30 lakh in installments. The evidence related to them was also handed over to the police. The victim Mamata also handed over the videos of Janaiah’s followers coming to Balaji’s residence where they were staying and terrorizing them and kidnapping them. Police started an investigation.