TRS predicts exit of a couple of Congress MPs in Telangana

Hyderabad: A couple of MPs of Congress in Telangana are likely to leave the party around the time its leader Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Thursday.

"As we speak, a couple of Congress MPs are likely to leave around the time Rahul Gandhi is here," he told reporters.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader said he had information that 1-2 MPs of Congress in Telangana would leave the party. He, however, declined to answer if they will be joining the TRS.

KTR, as Rao is popularly known, slammed the Congress party saying it has become the biggest liability for the country.

Claiming that there is huge political vacuum in the country as the principal opposition party Congress has failed miserably

The TRS leader said that the Congress party is facing an existential crisis and added that it will be very difficult for the party to survive this.

"I don't think Congress exists anymore in this country. From a party that ruled the country for 50 years now confined to 50 and one wonders if it would be around after the next elections," he said.

He said the Congress was unable to electorally perform in many states and in states where it performed it was unable to keep its flock together.

"The Congress is non-existent in today's situation. In fact they have become the biggest liability for this country. I am sorry to say this but they have. Wherever Congress competes directly with BJP the conclusion is forgotten," he said.

On Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said the Congress leader should speak of 'Congress jodo' as the party is breaking up everywhere.

"Rahul was walking in Kerala, his MLAs were leaving the party in Goa. He talked of making Ashok Gehlot the president of the party, he raised the banner of revolt in Rajasthan. Gandhis have totally lost control of the party," he said.

"No one cares," he remarked when asked about Rahul Gandhi's plans to undertake the yatra in Telangana for 15 days.

"He can spend even 15 months in Telangana. I am sure Rahul Gandhi will also appreciate the qualitative difference between Karnataka and Telangana as soon as he enters Telangana," he said.

Rama Rao ridiculed the contest in the Congress party for the post of president. He remarked that neither Shahi Tharoor nor Mallikarjun Kharge can make any difference, saying the party is a disaster. "Congress is now the biggest liability for this country. Whatever Congress used to stand for is in shambles today."