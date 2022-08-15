TRS providing good governance: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was providing good governance to the people, meeting aspirations of all sections of society in Telangana state, which was achieved with the spirit of independence.

As part of the beautification of Nalgonda town, he inaugurated Marriguda Bypass Junction, Buddhavanam and unveiled the statue of Buddha. Later, he inaugurated the clock tower center and unfurled a national flag at a height of 100 meters.

MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, SP Rema Rajeshwari, Municipal Chairman Saidi Reddy, Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, Paluvuru and others were present.

Students carried a 1,500-meter national flag in a rally taken out from from NG College to Subhas Chandra Bose statue. Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Public Health department SE Kandu Kuri Venkateshwarlu, Municipal Commissioner KV Ramana Chari, Public Health EE Satyanarayana, DEO A Bikshapati, other officials and local public representatives participated in the programme.