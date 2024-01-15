Live
Just In
TS EAMCET to be renamed
TS EAMCET is all set to be renamed, as the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has proposed to tweak the name
Hyderabad: TS EAMCET is all set to be renamed, as the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has proposed to tweak the name. The proposal has been sent to the government, and an announcement is expected shortly. According to the officials of TSCHE, a proposal has been made to change TS Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) to either TS Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) or TS Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (TS EPACET). Following the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, admissions to MBBS and BDS courses were taken out from the EAMCET.
A change in the name will not change the admissions process for different professional courses. Students will continue to get admissions to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses, as is being done now. The scores obtained in the TS EAP CET or EPA CET will also be used for admissions to BSc Nursing, said a senior officer.
“This year, the entrance test is likely to be conducted from May 10 with tests for agriculture and pharmacy streams on May 10 and 11, and engineering entrance test is expected to commence from May 12. The dates proposed by the TSCHE are awaiting the government’s nod”, he added.