 TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Results Declared – Check Your Score at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the results for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2025 on 25 June 2025. These are important law entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

When was the exam?

Held on 6 June 2025 by Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Conducted in 3 sessions during the day.

How can you check your result?

Go to the official website: lawcet.tsche.ac.in Find and click on the result link for TS LAWCET 2025 or TS PGLCET 2025. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. Click submit to see your result. Download and print your scorecard for future use.

Why check your result?

To know your exam score.

To help with admission into law courses.

NSP is a website that helps students apply for scholarships. You can fill the form, check your status, and get the money in your bank account.

Types of Scholarships

Here are some common scholarships on NSP:

Merit-based – For students with good marks

Need-based – For students from low-income families

Minority – For students from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, or Parsi families

Pre-Matric – For students up to Class 10

Post-Matric – For students in Class 11 and above

Central – For college or university students

State – Given by state governments

Who Can Apply? (Eligibility)

You must meet these rules:

Income: Family income must be less than ₹2,50,000 per year

Studies: You must pass your last exam (Class 10, 12, or college)

Aadhaar: You need a valid Aadhaar card

Caste Proof: If you are from SC, ST, or OBC, upload your caste certificate

School/College: You must study in a recognized school or college

Other Rules: Some scholarships need minimum marks, attendance, or your own bank account