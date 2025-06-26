Live
TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Results Declared – Check Your Score at lawcet.tsche.ac.in
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 results. Candidates can check their scores online by visiting lawcet.tsche.ac.in using their Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth. Stay updated on counselling and admission details.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the results for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2025 on 25 June 2025. These are important law entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
When was the exam?
- Held on 6 June 2025 by Osmania University, Hyderabad.
- Conducted in 3 sessions during the day.
How can you check your result?
- Go to the official website: lawcet.tsche.ac.in
- Find and click on the result link for TS LAWCET 2025 or TS PGLCET 2025.
- Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.
- Click submit to see your result.
- Download and print your scorecard for future use.
Why check your result?
- To know your exam score.
- To help with admission into law courses.
NSP is a website that helps students apply for scholarships. You can fill the form, check your status, and get the money in your bank account.
Types of Scholarships
Here are some common scholarships on NSP:
- Merit-based – For students with good marks
- Need-based – For students from low-income families
- Minority – For students from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, or Parsi families
- Pre-Matric – For students up to Class 10
- Post-Matric – For students in Class 11 and above
- Central – For college or university students
- State – Given by state governments
Who Can Apply? (Eligibility)
You must meet these rules:
Income: Family income must be less than ₹2,50,000 per year
Studies: You must pass your last exam (Class 10, 12, or college)
Aadhaar: You need a valid Aadhaar card
Caste Proof: If you are from SC, ST, or OBC, upload your caste certificate
School/College: You must study in a recognized school or college
Other Rules: Some scholarships need minimum marks, attendance, or your own bank account