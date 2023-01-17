TSRTC ferries over 1.21 cr people this Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) provided service to over one crore people in the last four days for reaching their destinations in districts, and nearby states, during Sankranti. TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar said, compared to previous Sankranti, the corporation provided services to 5 lakh more people this Sankranti. On Monday, Sajjanar held a review meeting online with the officials on arranging special buses for Sankranti return trip and other issues. On this occasion, he congratulated the staff who took the passengers safely to their destinations for Sankranti and asked them to work in the same way for the return journey of the passengers safely to their destinations.

He said that 3,203 special buses were in service from January 11 to 14 to order to deal with the festive rush. He explained that while it was decided to run 2,384 buses on those days, an additional 819 buses were run due to congestion.