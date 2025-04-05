TTD letters must be issued via portal only: Govt

Hyderabad: The government has made it mandatory for the public representatives in Telangana to generate the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) recommendation letter from the portal developed by Telangana CMO.

The Telangana CMO wrote a letter to the public representatives mandating them to issue letters only through the portal. The letters issued by any other mode will not be accepted. The public representatives can enter the details of the pilgrim and darshan using the service TTD darshan entry details.

After entering the details and generating, download the recommendation letter, print it, and obtain the signature of the Public Representative. A scanned copy of the letter should be uploaded after the signature. The letter will be valid and visible in the liaison officer login only after uploading the scanned copy.

Once the signed document is uploaded, the recommendation letter will be automatically sent via WhatsApp to both the pilgrim and the TTD Liaisoning Officer. Recommendation letters can only be issued from Monday to Thursday, with a limit of one letter per day per Public Representative. VIP Break Darshan is available only on Monday and Tuesday, including the option for accommodation. Special Entry Darshan is available only on Wednesday and Thursday, does not include accommodation. Pilgrims must arrange their own stay. The Pilgrim should carry the original letter and produce before TTD.

They shall also carry Aadhar Cards of all individuals. In case of small children, who do not have an Aadhar card, birth certificates may be carried, the release issued here said.