Tummala counters Eatala’s Medigadda claims

Hyderabad: In the wake of the ongoing investigation, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao clarified that despite being a Cabinet member during the BRS regime, the Cabinet Sub Committee had not come across any permissions granted for the Medigadda barrage.

Describing MP Eatala Rajender’s statements as a "bundle of lies," the Minister maintained that even the Kaleshwaram project’s final report had not come to his notice, nor had he received it. "A sub committee was formed on pending projects and ongoing projects. The sub committee only makes recommendations and that is all," he said.

He opined that the government had received the letter requested by the Kaleshwaram Commission on Tuesday and that the government must have already provided the details requested by the commission.

