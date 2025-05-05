  • Menu
Two Buffalo Calves Killed in Golden Jackal Attack at Avancha

In a tragic incident, two buffalo calves were killed in an attack by a golden jackal in the outskirts of Avancha village, Thimmajipet mandal, Nagarkurnool district, on Sunday night.

Nagar Kurnool: In a tragic incident, two buffalo calves were killed in an attack by a golden jackal in the outskirts of Avancha village, Thimmajipet mandal, Nagarkurnool district, on Sunday night. The calves belonged to a farmer named Vinod, who had tied his cattle in his field overnight. A golden jackal, coming from the nearby forest area, attacked and killed the calves. The incident came to light on Monday morning when the farmer visited the field.

Responding to the incident, Nagarkurnool Forest Range Officer Devaraj issued a statement advising farmers to keep their cattle tied near their homes at night instead of in the fields. He explained that during summer, wild animals tend to move towards agricultural fields in search of water, increasing the chances of such attacks.

Devaraj further assured that efforts would be made to provide compensation to the affected farmer as per forest department norms. He, along with biologist Ravikanth, inspected the spot where the incident occurred.

