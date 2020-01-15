Two killed after bus rams into bike in Hyderabad

Two people were killed after a bus rammed into their bike here on Wednesday morning here under Alwal police station limits. The victims were identified as Jagadish and Sirish, both are residents of Machabollaram.

The mishap took place when the two were returning home from a birthday party in relatives' house at Thumukunta. On a receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. A case is being investigated.

On January 13, a person was killed when he lost control over his speeding bike and rammed the vehicle into an electric pole at Kothapet. The victim who was identified as Hanumanthu (45) received serious injuries and died on the spot.