Udyan Utsav blooms with plant lovers, nature buffs

Hyderabad: The opening day of Udyan Utsav received an enthusiastic response, offering city residents a glimpse into a magical realm of meticulously designed gardens, vibrant floral displays, eco-friendly products, indigenous plant nurseries, and unique GI-tagged exhibits showcased at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu announced the festival during her winter sojourn in Hyderabad. This is the first time an agri-horticultural show has been organised at the Rashtrapati Nilayam. The event is being anchored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, along with support from the Ministry of Culture. Taking inspiration from the annual Amrit Udyan event at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the colourful event was organised at Rashtrapati Nilayam and will get concluded on January 13.

According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, around 6,000 visitors participated on the first day, including various school students, NCC, and NSS cadets, and many others. As part of the first day activities, scientists from Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) conducted workshops on natural farming, sustainable horticulture practices, management practices on potato and ginger crops, good horticultural practices in leafy vegetable cultivation, off-season vegetable cultivation, and dry flower technology. In the evening, the South Central Zone Cultural Centre showcased folk and tribal dances such as Shankhavadana, Ranappa, and a few more.

The event has featured an impressive 50 stalls as part of its grand exhibition, showcasing a wide variety of exhibitors from diverse sectors. The stalls cover a broad range of horticultural domains, including organic fertilisers, composting, gardening tools, garden décor, and floral crafts, said a senior officer at Rashtrapati Nilayam.