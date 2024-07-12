Live
Union Steel Minister urged to revive SIUP in Palvoncha
Highlights
Tandra Vinod Rao, BJP leader and MP contestant of Khammam Lok Sabha met Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday.
The BJP leader submitted a representation requesting to consider re-starting the Sponge Iron Unit Plant in Palvoncha, and the Cold Rolling Mill complex with a 0.3 Million Tonnes ERW Pipes Plant, Semiconductors Manufacturing Plant, Ethanol Plant, and batteries manufacturing plant.
Rao said that the Union Minister responded immediately and discussed with NMDC CMD and asked to look into the proposals. He said that he would be meeting the ministers concerned in Delhi to take the matter further.
