Vacancies Announced in Minority Residential Institutions Across Narayanpet District

Mahabubnagar (Narayanpet): The Telangana Minority Welfare Department has announced that several teaching positions are vacant in Minority Residential Educational Institutions across Narayanpet district. These posts will be filled on an outsourcing basis, according to officials.

District Minority Welfare Officer M.A. Rasheed informed that the vacancies include one Junior Lecturer (Botany) position at the Telangana Minority Residential Junior College for Boys in Narayanpet, one PGT (Physics) post at the Minority Residential Junior College for Girls in Makthal under the female category, and one PGT (Social Studies) position at the Minority Residential School for Boys in Narayanpet under the general category.

Candidates applying for these positions must possess a Master’s Degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. qualification, which is mandatory. Preference will be given to applicants who have IIT or NET teaching experience in their respective subjects. The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 44 years.

Rasheed clarified that these positions are purely temporary and are being filled through outsourcing. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to submit their applications on or before October 28, 2025.

The selection process will involve an interview and teaching demonstration, conducted under the supervision of a district-level three-member committee. For details regarding the application form, required certificates, and eligibility criteria, candidates can contact the district office at 7331170874, Rasheed added.