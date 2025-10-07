Valmiki Jayanti Celebrated with Devotion and Pride at Mahabubnagar Collectorate

Mahabubnagar: The birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharshi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the epic Ramayana, was celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm at the Mahabubnagar Collectorate on Tuesday. The event, organized under the auspices of the District Backward Classes Welfare Department, witnessed active participation from district officials and staff, who gathered to pay homage to one of India’s greatest literary and spiritual figures.

District Collector Vijayendra Bhoi graced the occasion as the chief guest and led the tribute ceremony by garlanding the portrait of Maharshi Valmiki. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the invaluable contributions of Valmiki to Indian literature and culture. “Maharshi Valmiki’s teachings continue to inspire humanity even today. His message of righteousness, compassion, and justice is timeless and deeply relevant to modern society,” the Collector said.

The Collector also emphasized the importance of celebrating such events to remind future generations of the rich moral and cultural values embedded in ancient Indian scriptures like the Ramayana.

The event was marked by devotional songs and speeches reflecting Valmiki’s life, philosophy, and his transformation from a common man to a saintly poet. Officials expressed their respect and admiration for the sage who laid the foundation for Indian literary tradition.

Backward Classes Development Officer Indira, District Project Officer Parthasarathi, Collectorate Administrative Officer Suvarna Raj, and several other officials and staff members participated in the ceremony, offering floral tributes and recalling Valmiki’s profound influence on generations.