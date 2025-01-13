Verification of new ration cards from Jan 16

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will commence the field-level verification process of new ration cards for five days starting from January 16. Telangana State BC Welfare Minister and Hyderabad In-Charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the beneficiaries of new ration cards will be identified during this verification process.

The Minister said that the data will be collected between January 16 and 20. The identified beneficiaries will be entered from January 21 and new ration cards will be issued from January 26. On Sunday, during the meeting held at the GHMC head office with the representatives of Hyderabad district officials, speaking about the eligibility on ration cards, he said that the eligibility rules framed in the past would be followed to issue the ration cards. He assured that the families, who migrated to Hyderabad from districts, would also be issued ration cards. Ponnam Prabhakar said, “The Congress government has not laid down any new criteria for issuing new ration cards.”

Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that applications for new ration cards and Indiramma houses would be accepted. He said that those who have lands in Hyderabad would be given priority under the Indiramma housing scheme to help them build houses. “The State government will also complete the double-bedroom houses whose construction was taken up by the previous government. The government will also hold discussions with contractors in this regard. The completed 2BHK houses will be allotted to beneficiaries through a draw of lots,” highlighted the Minister. Making it clear that the new ration cards will be issued in the State as per the previous eligibility rules, Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the District Collectors to take precautions that a person should not possess the ration card in multiple places.

The details of 18.32 lakh people identified through the Indiramma app have already been sent to the districts. The poorest of the poor will be given priority in the sanction of the houses. Under the first phase of the scheme, 3,500 houses have already been sanctioned for every Assembly constituency.

“In Greater Hyderabad over 10 lakh applications were received in the public administration and 50 per cent of them were surveyed, out of which 9,913 people have a house, said Ponnam Prabhakar. The other schemes, the government has given 200 units of free electricity, Rs two lakh loan waiver, free bus travel for women and increased Aarogyasri up to Rs 10 lakh,” said the Minister.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Rajya Sabha Member Anil Kumar Yadav, Khairtabad MLA Danan Nagender, MLC Balmoori Venkat, and others were present.