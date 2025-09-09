Vibrant Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: The Milad-un-Nabi rally in Narayanpet turned into a vibrant display of peace, unity, and brotherhood on Monday, with Superintendent of Police Yogesh Gautam, emphasizing that the festival is a true symbol of communal harmony.

Addressing participants at Main Chowk, Gautam extended warm festive greetings to the Muslim community and praised their considerate gesture of rescheduling the rally from September 5 to September 8, as the original date coincided with Ganesh immersion festivities. “This decision reflects the unique spirit of Narayanpet, where Hindus and Muslims have always lived together with mutual respect and understanding,” he said.

Gautam expressed his delight in joining the celebrations and stressed the importance of supporting events that foster social unity. He lauded the peaceful conduct of the rally and assured that law enforcement will continue to safeguard such meaningful gatherings.

The rally, which passed through the town under tight police security, concluded without incident. The entire event was closely monitored to ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration.